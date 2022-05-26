Skiatook Pawn Shop warns about fake jewelry scam

SKIATOOK, Okla. — A Skiatook pawn shop is warning people about what they call a fake jewelry scam.

Leah and Jeremy Arnold have owned Skiatook Pawn Shop for 6 years.

Over the last 2 months, the owners have seen similar fake gold jewelry coming into the shop.

“It’s fake jewelry. It’s not real and the person comes in here and we have to give them the bad news that you got scammed,” said Leah Arnold.

Leah Arnold says the customers who come in asking if their jewelry is real all have a similar story to tell about where they got it.

They were at the gas station, casino, or grocery store, and a well dressed person with either kids or an elderly person in the car asked for gas money.

They told them they have a piece of real gold jewelry they can sell for $100.

“We’ve had quite a few people that are older,” said Leah Arnold.

“People that are just kindhearted and want to help people. I just hate to see that those are the people that are being taken advantage of.”

Leah Arnold says she doesn’t want to see anyone else lose their hard earned money, especially since it’s impacting other cities as well.

“It’s an easy scam to fall for because you’re just trying to help,” said Leah Arnold.

2 News Oklahoma’s Naomi Keitt talked with Owasso Pawn Inc. The owner says they've seen the same scheme happening over the last few weeks.

Owasso Police say they haven’t had reports of the scam, likely because people are embarrassed to report it.

They had the same advice as Jeremy Arnold.

“It just comes back to, if it’s one of those things that’s too good to be true it probably is,” said Jeremy Arnold.

