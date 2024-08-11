Silver medalist pole vaulter Katie Moon coming home to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — Silver medalist pole vaulter Katie Moon is moving to Tulsa after the Pairs Olympics.

The University of Tulsa is where recent silver medalist pole vaulter Katie Moon got some of her training. Katie said she was happy to bring that hardware to Tulsa.

"I can't even put it into words, just clearing the bar and looking up in the stands," said Katie.

Katie's medal was gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Moon said her family's support helped her get back on the podium.

"I'd be on the runway getting ready to take my attempt, and I could hear them cheering for me," said Katie.

After her accomplishment, Moon will be even closer to her husband, Hugo. He's an assistant rowing coach at the University of Tulsa.

But, because most of Katie's Olympic training has been in Atlanta, she's been splitting her time between training and Tulsa.

Now, the couple will call Tulsa home.

"As of now, we're both going to be moving to Tulsa full-time together," said Hugo.

Katie said she's excited to finally stay in Tulsa with her husband.

"I'm so ready to be there; I love the vibe; I just really enjoy my time there," said Katie.

Katie said that despite the need to train, her heart's been with her husband in Tulsa. She told 2 News the decision had been in the works for a while.

"Pretty much forever. I feel like we always knew long distance was not forever," said Katie.

So now, at 33 years old, what's next for the Olympian?

"I would love to have a family. I know some women can do both, but I don't see myself doing both," said Katie.

Katie said she still plans to continue her pole vaulting career.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

