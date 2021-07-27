Silver Alert: Tulsa police looking for missing 52-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a missing 52-year-old man.
Police say Dale Foster hasn't been seen since around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday near East 66th Place and Riverside.
Foster has a medical or physical disability and is considered to be in imminent danger of serious injury or death, according to police.
He drives a white 2017 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate No. LHM1469.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department.
