Silver Alert out for missing Sallisaw man

SALLISAW, Okla. — The Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.
SCSO said 61-year-old Carl Henson went missing around 2:50 p.m. Thursday in Sallisaw, Okla.
He is wearing a shirt with writing on it with blue jeans and brown shoes. Henson also has a long, black beard.
Henson could be seen driving a gray 2010 Hyundai Sonata with an Oklahoma license plate number CW3629.
If you have any information about Henson's whereabouts, contact the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office or nearby police immediately.
