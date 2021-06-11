Watch
Silver Alert out for missing Sallisaw man

Posted at 6:12 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 07:15:20-04

SALLISAW, Okla. — The Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

SCSO said 61-year-old Carl Henson went missing around 2:50 p.m. Thursday in Sallisaw, Okla.

He is wearing a shirt with writing on it with blue jeans and brown shoes. Henson also has a long, black beard.

Henson could be seen driving a gray 2010 Hyundai Sonata with an Oklahoma license plate number CW3629.

If you have any information about Henson's whereabouts, contact the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office or nearby police immediately.

