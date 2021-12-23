Silver Alert: Older Rogers County man didn't come home from hunting trip

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 71-year-old man who they say hasn't come home from a hunting trip.
The sheriff's office issued a Silver Alert for Raymond Farley on Wednesday afternoon, saying Farley hadn't been heard from since Tuesday at noon.
Deputies say he would've last been seen around 9616 East 570 Road near Catoosa.
Farley drives a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Oklahoma License Plate No. JRA038
Anyone who's seen or heard from him is asked to contact the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.
