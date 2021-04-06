Silver Alert issued for missing Drumright man

TULSA, Okla. — The Drumright Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly man.
DPD said 77-year-old Jimmie Dinwiddie went missing around 10:00 p.m. Monday in Drumright, Okla.
He is wearing a grey shirt with black and white pajama pants.
Authorities also say to approach Dinwiddie with caution because he may have a gun in his possession.
Dinwiddie could be seen driving a white 2000 Ford F15 with an Oklahoma license plate number EJG030.
If you have any information about Dinwiddie's whereabouts, contact Drumright police immediately.
Trending Stories:
- TU Board of Trustees names TU's 21st president
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Tulsa Public Schools to hold bond election in June
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Denver lands MLB All-Star Game after game pulled from Georgia, AP reports
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter