Silver Alert issued for missing Drumright man

TULSA, Okla. — The Drumright Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly man.

DPD said 77-year-old Jimmie Dinwiddie went missing around 10:00 p.m. Monday in Drumright, Okla.

He is wearing a grey shirt with black and white pajama pants.

Authorities also say to approach Dinwiddie with caution because he may have a gun in his possession.

Dinwiddie could be seen driving a white 2000 Ford F15 with an Oklahoma license plate number EJG030.

If you have any information about Dinwiddie's whereabouts, contact Drumright police immediately.

