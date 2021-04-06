Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert issued for missing Drumright man

items.[0].image.alt
KJRH
Silver Alert
Posted at 6:47 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 07:47:42-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Drumright Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly man.

DPD said 77-year-old Jimmie Dinwiddie went missing around 10:00 p.m. Monday in Drumright, Okla.

He is wearing a grey shirt with black and white pajama pants.

Authorities also say to approach Dinwiddie with caution because he may have a gun in his possession.

Dinwiddie could be seen driving a white 2000 Ford F15 with an Oklahoma license plate number EJG030.

If you have any information about Dinwiddie's whereabouts, contact Drumright police immediately.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7