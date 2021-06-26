Siblings keep father's tradition alive at Bixby Green Corn Festival

BIXBY, Okla. — Summertime festivals are back with many taking place this weekend, including the Bixby Green Corn Festival.

It’s not a corn festival without the star of the show, the corn. You can get it at Freddie’s where it's hot off the grill and dipped in butter.

“The corn has to be soaked and then once it's been soaked it goes into the roaster," said Lauren Fletter,co-manager of Freddie's fair concession stand. "It goes all the way around and cooks it to a good internal temperature and then they’re going to put it on the charcoal, let it grill up inside the husk.”

This is the 34th year Freddie’s corn has sold at the Bixby Green Corn Festival, where it’s a family tradition.

“We’ve done it our entire lives," Fletter said. "We don’t know anything different.”

For Fletter and her brother Jimmy, selling corn this year is different. Their father, the original owner of the corn stand, Freddie Willis, passed away exactly three months ago on Friday. Fletter said he started his fair concessions career at just 12 years old.

“There’s a memory board of my dad over there," Fletter said. "Yesterday, I watched people cry, we heard hundred different stories. He really just was a staple to this community.”

The two weren’t even supposed to run the stand this year. It was in the hands of their father’s friend, who sadly passed away last week. So Fletter and her brother stepped in to carry on the tradition.

“It wasn’t even a question in our mind when they asked whether or not we could do it, we were going to do whatever it took to make it happen," Fletter said.

Keeping their father’s memory alive one ear of corn at a time.

