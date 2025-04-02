Shooting at south Tulsa Walmart prompts large police response

TULSA, Okla. — Shots fired inside a south Tulsa Walmart Tuesday night prompted a large police response that included multiple agencies.

Shortly before 11pm, Tulsa police received a 911 call about a possible active shooter.

“A larceny slash robbery that took place where a civilian victim was in the restroom and was confronted by I believe two suspects, and during that confrontation a firearm was produced, and the firearm was discharged by the suspect towards the victim,” said Tulsa Police Special Operations Commander Mike Eckert.

Eckert said there was an off-duty deputy working security who heard the shots and went to confront the suspects and then fired shots.

Ryon Williams later showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach, and the other suspect, Justice Rogers, was found hiding underneath a bridge near the store.

Both were arrested on multiple counts including shooting with intent to kill.

Eckert said even though this wasn’t an active shooter situation once officers arrived, it was still treated as such.

“There was at least two groups that we refer to as contact teams that immediately went in and started searching for the suspect. There were no more shots being fired when they got inside, and that changes our protocol a little bit, but we are still looking and actively trying to find the source of the cause of that violence,” said Eckert.

Shalonda Bailey lives nearby and often shops at the Walmart despite her safety concerns, which have only heightened following Tuesday’s incident.

“I would like to see more security present. I don’t see any security out in front and it’s really a mess, and then you have to not only deal with that, but with the homeless people at the bus stop and I take the bus so it kind of feels unsafe,” said Bailey.

Tulsa police said three patrol divisions, Tulsa Fire, EMSA, Lighthorse Police and the Realtime Information Center all worked together on this shooting incident.

Captain Eckert said if you happen to ever be in an active shooter situation, use the Run, Hide, Fight method.

This means if you can run, then run from the danger as fast as you can.

If you can’t run, then try and find a secure place to hide and barricade the doors.

Only fight as your very last option.

