Sheriff's office looking for owner of four horses loose in Tulsa County

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owners of four horses found Monday morning.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Dec 06, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owners of four horses found Monday morning.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Monday that the horses were found loose near East 61st Street North and Peoria in the Turley area.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office shared a post on Facebook with four horses found Monday morning.

The sheriff's office is asking whoever is looking to claim the horses to call 918-596-5704.

