Severe storm season preparations and tips

TULSA, Okla — With the severe weather season quickly approaching, it's important to be prepared with a plan should severe weather hit in your area.

In Oklahoma, it's not a matter of if a tornado will touch down damaging anything in its path it's a matter of when and where.

For this reason, it's important to identify where to shelter, have an emergency kit prepared, and have a warning device.

There are one hundred and two sirens in Tulsa County, according to the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director, Joseph Kralicek.

With how modern homes are being built, they are more energy-efficient which could dampen the sound of the sirens outside.

Kralicek said homeowners should purchase a NOAA weather radio to stay informed.

“What this is, is this is a small device that sits in your house. You can pick them up for about $30 at any big-box retailer and those are designed to be heard indoors. They’re designed to wake you up in the middle of the night.", Kralicek said.

He said having this type of radio is important for severe weather season, just like a smoke detector is important for fire safety.

Kralicek said there are three different siren tones to learn, he urges people to visit the City of Tulsa website for more information.

