Seven-day average of Oklahoma virus cases dips below 1,000

OKLAHOMA CITY — The chief COVID officer for the University of Oklahoma said Tuesday that a decline in coronavirus cases statewide is likely due to more people being vaccinated combined with natural immunity of those previously infected, but he warns of a potential surge.

The seven-day average of virus cases in Oklahoma on Monday fell below 1,000 for the first time since late July, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Dr. Dale Bratzler said Tuesday that he is concerned the decline will lead to complacency in protecting against the virus.

“We’re seeing cases peak in some of the northern, colder states ... as people start coming inside” and virus variants emerge, Bratzler said.

The health department on Tuesday reported a seven-day average of 805 cases daily, four more than Monday, the first day since July 26 that the average was below 1,000.

The daily average reached a high of 2,806 on August 30 as a summer surge of cases blamed on the delta variant moved across the state.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows 49.7% of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated and 58.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --