Service opportunities, ways to give back at the Ronald McDonald House

TULSA, Okla. — Next Wednesday, 2 News is going to celebrate 2/2/2022 with a special 2 Cares for the Community Day.

Here at 2 News Oklahoma, we will be volunteering our time to organizations that help others and we are asking you to also consider volunteering. We are highlighting some local organizations that need volunteers.

One place to consider is Tulsa's Ronald McDonald House.

“The Ronald McDonald House is Love and Hope," says Scarlet Henley, President and CEO of the Tulsa Ronald McDonald House

It's a place where families can stay who either has a child in an area hospital or are expecting mothers with high-risk pregnancies.

“That mom could stay here in order to be close to a doctor," continues Henley. “All of our rooms have two beds, a closet, a desk, and a private bath.”

The average stay per family is 2 weeks. The cost of a stay is about $116, but the generosity of the Tulsa community makes it possible to provide these services to no cost to families.

“If it wasn’t for donations, we would not be up and running and that helps us keep the house open and allow free service for these families.”

Another thing that keeps the house running is servant hearts.

“Volunteers are the heart of the house,” Henley says. "Here is where families can find individually packed meals, as they are ready to eat them, which have been prepared by volunteers each night.”

Through the Guest Chef Program, volunteers can cook homemade meals for families to grab before they head out to the hospital.

“Our house, thanks to our volunteers, helps take care of the family’s needs and in turn, they can focus on their hospitalized child.”

The House also offers many other service opportunities.

“Whatever you’re able to give, whether it’s time, whether it’s an in-kind donation or monetary donation and that’s what makes the house run.”

If you would like to learn more or how to volunteer with the Tulsa Ronald McDonald House, click here.

