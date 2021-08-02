Semi-truck rollover shuts down Highway 75 in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A semi-truck crash in north Tulsa is blocking the roadway on Highway 75 on Monday afternoon.

The Tulsa Police Department says the truck rolled over on Highway 75 just south of 36th Street North and leaked fuel onto the roadway.

Police say both northbound and southbound lanes are closed as of 3:30 p.m.

Emergency crews are on the highway working to get it cleaned up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

