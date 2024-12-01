'See those smiles': Motorcyclists giving back to the Tulsa community during the holidays

TULSA, Okla — You've heard of Santa's sleigh, but what about Santa on a motorcycle delivering presents to kids in need in the Tulsa community?

A group of bikers is spreading Christmas cheer to their Tulsa neighbors.

Hundreds of motorcyclists came together Sunday to deliver hundreds of toys to the Tulsa Dream Center, the latest in a partnership now 12 years and running.

Robert Mitchel, or what everyone calls him 'Mitch,' is the president of Tulsa Big Wheels.

He said even though he and others in leather jackets may look tough, they have a soft spot for helping their neighbors in need.

"Raise toys for the community. One toy can turn into a thousand," Mitchel said.

Mitch, Santa, Santa's helpers, and other bikers loaded 10-20 toys on the back of their hot rods and headed north to the Tulsa Dream Center.

Mitch and Santa told 2 News that every year, it is a blessing for them to see the children's faces when they receive a gift.

"When those kids receive those toys, it's something to see those smiles,” Roberts said.

"You actually get to see their smile when you give them the toys, it's great,” Santa said.

As the group rides off to deliver the toys, the spirit of giving shines, showing the true meaning of Christmas.

“Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas,” Santa said.

The toys will be gifted to the kids the weekend before Christmas.

