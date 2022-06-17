Second suspect involved in Taft Memorial Day shooting arrested, Muskogee police say

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Another person is now in police custody for their involvement in the shooting at the Memorial Day festival in Taft that left one dead and multiple others injured, Muskogee police say.
Kendall Alexander was arrested by police Friday morning. He is being charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill.
Officers are still looking for two possible suspects that are also believed to be involved in the shooting. At this time, an investigation into the whereabouts of Gervorise Warrior and Keshawn Jackson is still ongoing.
On Sunday, May 25, an argument at the outdoor weekend festival led to gunfire. At least eight people were injured and taken to the hospital and one woman now known as Sherika Bowler died.
Later that same day, Skyler Buckner turned himself in at the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office as one of the people involved in the shooting.
