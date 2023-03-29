Second fundraiser for fallen McAlester Officer draws hundreds

MCALESTER, Okla. — As the McAlester community still reels from losing two members of its police force in less than a week, a second benefit dinner was held Tuesday that raised thousands for the family of 25-year old Officer Joseph Barlow.

Barlow was struck on Highway 75 during a funeral procession for fellow McAlester Police Captain Richard Parker on March 17.

Just as last week’s dinner benefit at the Elks Lodge raised upwards of $25,000 for the Barlow family, Tuesday night’s spaghetti dinner drew hundreds to the McAlester Country Club to do their part.

“The goal is to just raise as much as we can to support the family," McAlester Country Club General Manager James Cloud said. "Because the family, in a situation like this, they need every bit of help they can get.”

Cloud said volunteers got more than 200 to-go orders in the first hour alone.

“Hopefully we don’t have to deal with another situation like this. We really hope that our officers go home safe,” he said.

McAlester Police Lieutenant Brant Gamble told 2 News no amount of donations can be enough to properly pay back what Ofc. Joseph Barlow gave to his hometown.

“We’ll look back on our fallen brothers as heroes," Lt. Gamble said. "And I think that will just continue to push us to be better police officer ourselves and just continue to work and do the job that we do every day.”

Support for McAlester PD has since grown statewide, reaching the governor’s desk.

“I was happy to hear that the governor has lowered flags out of respect because it will take a long while for everyone to recover, I think. They’ll be missed,” McAlester resident Susan Brewer said of Gov. Kevin Stitt ordering government buildings to lower flags to half-staff Wednesday in honor of MPD.

McAlester Police Department said anyone willing to donate to the family can call their station at 918-423-1212.

