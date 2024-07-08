Watch Now
Sapulpa animal shelter full of Fourth of July runaways

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa's animal shelter is already at capacity, but since this Fourth of July weekend, 12 animals have been lost, leaving the workers on overtime.

Green Country's animal shelters are full.

2 News reported before the holiday that Tulsa Animal Welfare staff prepared for the Fourth of July weekend to be their busiest.

This is mainly because animals tend to run away from the fireworks.

But Tulsa isn't the only place. Sapulpa's animal shelter is at capacity, too. A dozen strays came in over the weekend — now they're over the limit.
"We literally have dogs in every room, every crate, every kennel," said Brandie Willard.

Brandie Willard is the facilities director. She said it's hard on these animals and worse on her employees.

"The staff is definitely overworked," said Willard.

The only option to fix it is to find homes for these furry friends.

"If you are missing a dog, check our Facebook, which is just Sapulpa animal shelter; all new intakes are put up there, so that way you can say, 'oh, yep, that's my dog. We would love for you to come and get your dog," said Willard.

