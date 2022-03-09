Sapulpa man sentenced after sexually abusing two children

TULSA, Okla. — A judge sentenced a Sapulpa man to 30 years in federal prison on Wednesday for sexually abusing two children.

Andrew Lee Gibbs, 64, will serve that prison time followed by five years of supervised release.

“A young victim ran from her abuser Andrew Gibbs unknowingly into the hands of a Homeland Security Investigations agent with 10 years of experience working crimes against children,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Every day, I am reminded of the strength exhibited by victims of crime and of the dedication exhibited by agents and officers sworn to protect communities across Oklahoma. Both are critical to the successful prosecution of dangerous criminals.”

Prosecutors say Gibbs knowingly touched his first victim on March 7, 2021, then sexually abused another child under 12 on the same day.

After the assaults, one of the children broke away from him and ran up to a man in a restaurant parking lot begging the man for help. The man happened to be a Homeland Security Investigations special agent who then called 911.

A Child Abuse Forensic Interviewer later spoke with both victims who said that Gibbs, an adult they had trusted, sexually abused them in his car during an outing to a park. Following the visit to the park, Gibbs took the children to a nearby store where the one ran away and sought help.

A jury found Gibbs guilty of abusive sexual contact of a minor in Indian Country and aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country in October 2021.

