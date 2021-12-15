Sapulpa High School Band prepares for Alamo Bowl

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Big Blue Band at Sapulpa High School is wrapping up the last week of the semester practicing for their time in the spotlight.

112 band members will head to San Antonio, Texas for the Alamo Bowl which takes place December 29th.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking, but it’s also exciting to be able to do this in front of so many people,” said Sapulpa High School Junior Sarrah Meade.

Every band member has their part to play in the classic rock show, “Be a Rockstar.”

“You get to play this awesome music with everyone you know,” said Sapulpa High School Sophomore Tyler McMurtrey. “It’s just a really cool experience that you don’t get every day,” he said.

The band has been practicing for their big performance for more than a month.

Their 8-10 minutes during the halftime of the Alamo Bowl will be filled with classic rock songs like Y.M.C.A, Don’t Stop Believing, Sweet Caroline, and Living on a Prayer.

“It’s kind of intense, but it’s also fun because we’re playing fun music and we’re all working together to make it happen,” said Meade.

Sapulpa High School Principal Seth Shipley says the group is a great representation of the school and community.

“They’ve put in a lot of hard work,” said Principal Seth Shipley. “That’s what we preach at all of our kids in all of our programs is to put in that work and see the benefits of it. They’re seeing the benefits of it right now,” he said.

The added bonus for the students is that the University of Oklahoma is playing in the Alamo Bowl.

“We didn’t know OU was coming and now we get to play for our home team,” said McMurtrey.

The band is leaving on December 26th to head to San Antonio. The big bowl performance is on December 29th.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --