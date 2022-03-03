Sapulpa firefighters battle early morning house fire

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Sapulpa Fire Department battled and contained an early morning house fire on Thursday.

Firefighter crews responded to a call around 3:15 a.m. that a home near Taft and Haywood Hill was on fire.

Crews discovered the fire started in the garage. They struggled to find a fire hydrant so it prevented them from putting out the fire.

SFD was eventually able to contain the fire and at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene. No injuries were reported.

Up to nice people have been displaced due to the fire. The cause is currently unknown.

