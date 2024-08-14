Sand Springs man lists letterman's jacket for sale after Travis Scott sports one

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A local Sandite is looking to cash in after seeing Travis Scott wearing a Sand Springs letterman's jacket while he was at the Paris Olympics.

Madison Moore said he noticed the image circulating online of one of America's biggest names in rap wearing a very familiar jacket.

Facebook

"I sent it to my mom just like, hey, look at this cool thing. She responded and said you should post yours for sale," Moore said.

So, that's exactly what Moore did. He asked his mom for some pictures of his old jacket and quickly got to editing the images.

He said he wanted it to look more like the jacket Scott had been wearing.

"The actual jacket, as you can see, its got my name on it, all sorts of patches, but to make it a little more believable, I quickly and crudely photoshopped that off," he said. "So, to the untrained eye, it looks like a blank jacket, but if you know what you're looking at it's pretty rough."

He said posting the jacket for thousands of dollars was meant to be a joke and that several of his friends have reached out to laugh along with him.

He did go on to say if someone does offer the $5,000, he wont say no.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

