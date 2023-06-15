Sand Springs installing new storm sirens, donating old sirens to small communities

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — New storm sirens are being installed in Sand Springs, and their old ones are being donated to smaller communities in need.

You will see new tornado sirens if you live, work, or play in Sand Springs. New, 4,000-watt, solar-powered storm sirens with sounds capable of traveling 6,100 feet are in the process of being installed.

Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter says the old sirens were only 1,2000 watts at 5500 feet.

"We're able to keep ahead of the failure rate of any of the sirens," Carter told 2 News. "We want to make sure we have the latest and greatest out there to protect our citizens."

Nineteen sirens are being replaced, and four more are being added in high-growth areas, including Oak Ride Drive and Teal Ridge. Carter says the National Weather Service will be able to control the sirens, including city employees.

Once installation is complete, Carter says 13 old sirens will be donated to smaller communities, including Mannford and an unincorporated community south of Prue.

Carter says the sirens were funded by a general obligation bond voters passed last year.

He says crews will begin installation once all the solar adapters come in.

City officials say they attribute the need for more storm sirens to all the city's growth.

