Sand Springs FD installs devices warning drivers of accidents

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A device that keeps firefighters and drivers safer is running in Sand Springs.

The city's fire department recently installed three transponders in its firetrucks to alert drivers they're approaching an emergency. The emergency lights on a fire truck connect to a transponder mounted on the truck's dash.

Sand Springs Chief Jeremy Wade showed 2 News the transponder mounted to Ladder 1. It's one of three city fire trucks with transponders, and it's already proven beneficial.

"In January, it alerted like 800-something drivers," Wade said. "For May so far, we're up to about 3,500."

Ladder 1, specifically, could have used a transponder last October. Chief Wade says a speeding driver hit the firetruck while firefighters responded to a wreck.

Shane Stevens says he sees inattentive drivers all the time.

"They're in a hurry. They're part of the busy hustle and bustle," Stevens said.

It could have injured firefighters but caused about $60,000 worth of damage instead. They are just one department that's had issues lately.

"Tulsa had two guys hit pretty recently, then went to the hospital," Wade said. " I believe two troopers were hit, too. In Catoosa, an engine and a truck were hit."

Chief Wade says firefighters can program their messages.

First responders will send messages to drivers approaching an accident with firefighters present if they use an I-phone compatible GPS through their cell phones. Drivers can also receive through certain model vehicles with GPS already built in.

"As the technology in the cars keeps coming up, this will just get more popular," Wade said.

Chief Wade recommends all drivers continue keeping their GPS on to take advantage of the service.

