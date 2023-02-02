Tulsa fireman recounts near-death experience

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma is hearing from a Tulsa firefighter that was hit by a car Sunday night while responding to an accident on Highway 75.

“The next thing you know we got hit by a car,” said fireman Cody Stephenson.

Late Sunday night, Tulsa Fire Engine 10 responded to a stalled vehicle on Highway 75. A few minutes later Stephenson and fellow fireman Jordan Blount were thrown over the concrete barrier.

“We’re standing in the front and never saw it coming," Stephenson said. "This truck came in and hit the car we were attending to and shoved it into us and sent us over the barrier."

Stephenson said once he realized what happened, he immediately thought of his partner Blount.

“As soon as I hit the ground I knew about the only thing that could’ve done that was another impact," Stephenson said. "It hurt, for sure. Lots of body aches and pains. My next thought was where’s my partner because I wasn’t the only one that was standing there."

Stephenson received road rash on his face and lots of bumps and bruises. Blount’s nose was broken as well as bumps and bruises. Both men have still not been cleared to return to work, but he said he’s thankful for his TFD family and everyone who has been there for him and Blount.

“There has been a tremendous outreach from other firefighters, family, friends, people that aren’t even the city have reached out to make sure Jordan and I are OK. I would not want to go through this again but there’s something positive to at least take from it."

That takeaway he said, is reminding the public to slow down and move over.

“This could happen at any time. It doesn’t have to be icy streets, dry, it could happen anytime, anywhere. And it could be potentially fatal,” said Stephenson.

He said this hasn’t stopped his love for firefighting. But each time he steps inside that truck, he’s reminded of the night he almost lost his life.

