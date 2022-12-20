Salvation Army helps thousands of local kids with Angel Tree program

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of local kids will have gifts under the tree this year, thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

Nearly 300 volunteers spent the day at the Salvation Army Command Center to hand out gifts to parents. Jenny Collier and her daughter volunteered for the first time.

“It’s been great,” Collier said. “We’ve had a lot of fun.”

They were helping deliver the gifts to dozens of parents including Sandra Gomez.

“It overwhelms my heart,” Gomez said.

Gomez got a bag full of presents for her child to open on Christmas morning.

“It means a lot of joy for us,” she said.

Area Commander Major Sarah Nelson says this year they’re giving toys and gifts to 5,500 local kids representing 2,300 different families in the Tulsa area.

“Our community collectively is saying to families who have struggled through inflation, through a pandemic, that we care about you and we will get through this together,” Nelson said.

Nelson says it takes six months to get this event ready. It’s all hands on deck as they get these gifts to families in need.

“I do think it lifts a burden for them,” she said. “I think the kids get the joy of opening the presents and I think the parents, the grandparents, the caregivers, they get the gift of not having to worry.”

The community stepped up to adopt thousands of angels and purchased new clothes and toys for kids up to 12 years old. The parents say they’re grateful to see so many people helping out.

“I like to help also,” Gomez said. “I think it’s very good for everyone to feel the same way to help others.”

For the volunteers, they say it’s a blessing to give back.

“I think it’s amazing,” Collier said. “I think it’s so special to see some of the looks on some of the parent’s faces as we deliver gifts to the car and they’re receiving things that are completely unexpected.”

The Salvation Army added gift cards for groceries and gas to further help these families. They’ll finish up passing out all the gifts on Wednesday to wrap up the Angel Tree program.

