Salvation Army, Ace Hardware gives out box fans to families in need

TULSA, Okla. — With more 100-degree days in the forecast, the Salvation Army is stepping up to help people stay cool by teaming up with Westlake Ace Hardware to offer free fans.

Nearly 100 fans were loaded up this morning to go to area families trying to beat this brutal Oklahoma heat.

For the last nine years, the Salvation Army has partnered with Ace to offer free box fans.

Lieutenant Mariah DeShazo with the Salvation Army says they usually receive more than 300 donations, but unfortunately, donations are down. They only received 177 this year.

Because of shipping issues, only 77 fans were actually picked up today. But Lt. DeShazo says regardless of fewer fans, they will go to those who need them most.

“The Salvation Army is very aware that extreme heat and even extreme cold can be a disastrous situation for a lot of people, especially with temperatures reaching hundreds on a daily basis like they have recently, so we see this as a great way to collaborate with the community and help those people in need.”

The Salvation Army also wanted to stress that they only have fans and no AC units.

To register for a fan or for more information on how to donate one, click here.

