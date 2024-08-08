SALES TAX VOTE: Pawhuska is set to vote on extending the current sales tax for the town

PAWHUSKA, Okla — As the local elections are on August 27th, there are many votes to improve cities, like in Pawhuska.

The town is proposing a extension to their current 1% sales tax.

The tax will be divided into different sectors. Three quarters of the tax will go to updating roads and buildings in the town. And the other one quarter will go to economic development to the community.

Pawhuska's Assistant City Manager, Carol Jones told 2 News that from last years data the town received over $400,000 from this tax if it passes.

Jones said that even though the amount they received may sound like a lot, it really adds up quick.

"When you start figuring out what it takes to repair the streets, and not only to repair the streets but repair the curbs and the sidewalks and the water and sewers lines that are underneath the streets. It really adds up," Jones said.

Along with updating roads, the tax will also go towards bringing visitors in to see the town, like the popular Mercantile, the restaurant and shop of Pioneer Women, Ree Drummond.

The last time the city of Pawhuska voted on this matter was back in 2021 to approve a 1-cent sales tax to continue the current term of developments and support the city hospital.

It was passed 253- to-119.

The proposal is to extend the current overall 4 percent sales tax to 2029.

"It's not new it's a continuation and in order for us to continue to build on our infrastructure and to make things better for us as citizens of the as well as our visitors. It's just very important that everybody gets out and votes yes," Jones said.

