Sales tax increase on the ballot for new public safety buildings in Grove

GROVE, Okla. — Grove is trying to pass a sales tax increase to fund a new police and fire station. If voted yes, it would be a .6 percent increase. The future is in voters' hands.

2 News took a walk in Grove's police station and was greeted with water leaks in the front room. The walls near the jail have mold, and the concrete outside is crumbling.

To put in perspective just how tight things are in the police station, there is a 10 x 20-foot room in front of the police station. About 16 officers work in there at any given time.

Shari Albright owns Grand Again Consignments in Grove.

"They're great people -all around great people," Albright said, referring to Grove's first responders.

Shari Albright owns Grand Again consignments in Grove. When it comes to increasing a sales tax rate by .6 percent to fund a new police and fire station, she's looking at it from a business point of view.

"Why can't they stay in their recommended budgets and do budget cuts if they want something new? It's just the way to do business," she said.

If approved, Grove Police Chief Mark Morris says the police and fire station would be separate buildings in case of a natural disaster.

The sales tax increase would be six-tenths of one percent for 15 years. For every $100 of retail purchases, there will be a $0.60 increase.

The new police and fire station would cost an estimated $16.5 million.

"By resolution of the city council, all of those monies, if that were to pass, have to go to the construction of those facilities," Chief Morris said.

2 News also took a walk in the fire department a block away.

Firefighters claim there's no space. Just by looking around, leaks, mold, and exposed insulation prove the building has far exceeded its time.

The city says they're years behind in meeting its infrastructure needs, which is funded through their capital budget.

"I have to make cuts all the time," Albright said.

The city of Grove triedto pass a bond issue – which would involve property taxes – in September for the same $16.5 million police and fire facilities, but it failed.

Grove residents can go to the polls and vote next Tuesday.

