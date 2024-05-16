Saint Francis nurse searches for owner of lost teddy bear

TULSA, Okla. — A nurse at Saint Francis Hospital is searching for the owner of a unique stuffed animal after it was left in the waiting room.

The forgotten teddy bear is missing its eyes and has a hair scrunchy wrapped around its arm.

Nurse Jodeen Wolff is searching for its owner on Facebook.

KJRH

“He was still sitting there, and I went and looked at him and saw that he was a lost bear,” Wolff said.

Ever since Wolff posted online, people are desperate to see the bear reunited with its owner. The staff even left a note in the lobby and gave him the nickname 'Ted E. Bear.'

2 News asked Wolff what she thinks it will mean for the community to see the bear reunited with the owner.

“I think everybody would love that. You can tell someone really loved him. He is very worn,” Wolff said.

Very worn indeed, Ted E. Bear even had a missing nose. Wolff said she, too, would love to see the stuffed animal restored.

“I’m sure if it were my bear, I would want my bear back, you know? They’re probably looking for their bear. I don’t know what their story is, but it'd be nice to know,” said Wolff.

The hospital told 2 News they’re going to hang on to their furry guest for as long as it takes until they find the owner.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

