SageNet Center to host annual Nutcracker Festival starting in December

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Ballet, TulsaGo, and the Hardesty Family Foundation have partnered with Expo Square SageNet Center to host "The Nutcracker Festival," Tulsa's newest annual event.

The festival will have activities, food and live performances.

The festival also includes a marketplace that offers unique gifts, seasonal decor, and holiday shopping goods.

"The creation of new experiences in Tulsa is essential for building a strong, resilient, and prosperous community that thrives both culturally and economically,” Erik-Michael Collins, Senior Managing Partner at TulsaGo, said. "The Nutcracker Festival exemplifies TulsaGo's commitment to nurturing local creativity, drawing city visitors and tourists, and enriching our city's cultural landscape. We are proud to partner with Tulsa Ballet on this groundbreaking Oklahoma holiday attraction – the first of its kind in the country."

The goal is to turn the SageNet Center into a winter wonderland, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the holiday.

Nutcracker Festival

Scott Black, managing director at Tulsa Ballet, is excited about the prospect of expanding The Nutcracker beyond the stage.

“For over fifty years, Tulsa Ballet’s annual production of The Nutcracker has become a holiday tradition for generations of local families, who either attend a performance or have been involved in the children’s cast joining the professional dancers on stage,” said Black. “We have been dreaming of a way to extend the magic of this production beyond the stage and The Nutcracker Festival will do just that, by creating a family-friendly indoor holiday event that all ages can enjoy.”

The Hardesty Family Foundation will be the sponsor for the new event.

Executive Director Michelle Hardesty is excited to bring a new holiday tradition to Green Country.

"The Hardesty Family Foundation is thrilled to be the sponsor of what is sure to become a new holiday tradition for families around Tulsa,” said Hardesty. “One of our foundation's main purposes is to support a diverse range of projects in the Tulsa area, and we are so excited to add The Nutcracker Festival to our list of events that adds a unique addition for the Tulsa community."

The festival kicks off on December 6, running through December 7.

For more information and to buy tickets for the Nutcracker Festival, click here.

