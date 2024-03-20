Safe places provide sanctuary to Tulsans

TULSA, Okla. — It's National Safe Place Week, an opportunity to thank the volunteers and agencies that provide a place for children in crisis to go.

In Tulsa, one agency has helped more than 100 children in just the past year. The Tulsa Youth Services Shelter offers snacks, board games, and posters to make children feel welcome.

They work with Quik Trip to give kids coming from abuse and neglect a place to get away. Theron Ogedengbe spent time there when he was a teenager.

"It was a very welcoming environment. It was awesome they had curricular activities for us to do," Ogedengbe said.

Ogedengbe said the growth was one of many takeaways from his time at Tulsa Youth Services.

"If anything, for me, my time here was just growth because, like, I was just 17, and I needed to get stuff done," said Ogedengbe.

The shelter told 2 News it wants to make kids feel welcome by providing them with an activity board, video games, and plenty of books.

They also let the kids pick out what they want to do for spring break, such as attending the main event, going to the library, or even painting.

Tulsa Youth Shelter plays another role in Ogedengbe's life aside from giving him a place to stay.

"They actually helped me get to college,” Ogedengbe said.

The help from the shelter did not stop there either.

“Unpacking my dorm helped me fill out paperwork like FASFA, and it got me to my ACT test," said Ogedengbe.

Ogedengbe is now a therapist at Tulsa Youth Services and said he can connect with the kids because he was in their shoes.

Director Kolby Brown is thankful he has been able to help children walk through their doors all these years.

"Pull them in and have a conversation with them to see exactly what's going on to figure how we can support that incudal is always a beautiful thing" Brown said.

In Tulsa, any place with this sign is a safe place for kids to go. You can find them at QuikTrip, a fire department, a city-county library, and Metro Link. Someone there can get children and teens to help.

To learn about the text4 help click here

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

