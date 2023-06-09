Rural Oklahoma communities receive Ipads to assist with mental health

SPERRY, Okla. — Oklahoma mental health agencies are cracking down on the epidemic of untreated mental health issues plaguing people across the state by distributing thousands of Ipads to rural communities.

It's to help ensure anyone suffering from a mental health episode can get immediate access to a doctor without traveling.

Mental health providers are few and far between in a small, rural community like Sperry. Ipads have already proven to be beneficial there.

Home is where the heart is, but for anyone choosing to call Sperry home, it's always a drive to get to a doctor.

Aaron Neveu says there are no doctors in his hometown.

"Not physically in Sperry, I would say," he told 2 News.

Oklahoma's Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services also saw a similar need. They've recently delivered thousands of Ipads to rural police departments, health departments, and Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers.

The Ipads are used to link people in crisis directly to mental health professionals without having to get in the car and drive to a physical doctor.

Sperry Police Chief James Johnson says the state has delivered about ten Ipads to the department. He said it's required for every officer to have one in their cruiser. Since they've got the Ipads, Johnson said they haven't had to do an emergency detention order.

Nevue said he sees the benefits.

"If there's somebody on the other side of that Ipad, they can help them out and assess the situation," Nevue said. "We need to use all the tools we have available."

ODMHSAS tells 2 News Skiatook has 18 Ipads, Collinsville requested six on Wednesday, and Owasso has 70. Before the program, they claimed crisis intervention services cost about $500 per day for a patient to be admitted.

Chief Johnson says they didn't ask for the Ipads. They were handed out.

The Ipads are funded through ODMHSAS, their partners, and money set aside through Oklahoma Senate Bill 7.

