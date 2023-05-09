Local authorities work to address drug, mental health issues

WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner County and city officials, the district attorney for District 27, and a local organization are working together to help connect residents to services as the rise in fentanyl overdoses continues.

District Attorney Jack Thorp signed a proclamation today to raise awareness of the fentanyl epidemic.

The district attorney says since, 2019 overdose deaths in his district linked to synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, have increased by more than 90%.

The DA’s office is working to connect people to the WRAP Project. WRAP stands for working to recover, assist, and prevent. The organization connects those in need of addiction or mental health help, to a variety of services. The DA will also assign an officer to partner with the wrap project and work as a community law enforcement officer.

“We see that the fentanyl crisis requires a special response,” says D.A Thorp.

Officer Todd Riggs will help connect residents to wrap services.

“But once you get passed that point, how do we actually keep them from continuing to be that problem,” says Officer Riggs. “The only way to do that is to try and get them help.”

