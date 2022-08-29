Rogers County Jail expanding, set to be completed in February

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Amos G. Ward detention facility in Claremore is undergoing renovations that the county's undersheriff says will make the facility safer, and able to house more inmates.

Rogers County Undersheriff Jon Sappington says historically, the jail has had an issue with being over capacity.

"Being one of the fastest growing counties in the state, it's just a matter of time before we have to start making some changes," Sappington said.

The jail expansion includes three phases. They’ve already completed the first phase, moving the evidence room, and administrative offices. The second phase is just about complete which includes expanding the booking area and renovating the kitchen, and the third phase is still to come, converting the current front lobby into two inmate housing units.

The jail will update its camera system and add 50 cameras, giving detention officers and deputies eyes on the entire building.

"That includes the replacement of every camera within the system, our jail control system. increasing jail maximum capacity from 250 to 325 as well as remodel the jail kitchen," Sappington said.

He said they started talking about the expansion during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the $4 million to pay for it is coming from American Rescue Plan funds. They expect to complete the project early next year.

