Rocklahoma boosting local economy

PRYOR, Okla — Rocklahoma is back, and it is bringing rock fans of all kinds to Pryor.

Local business owners are excited for the influx of crowds to help promote their services.

Hortencia Fuentes is the owner of Don Thomas Restaurant.

"Rocklahoma means lots of fun, lots of people, lots of traffic, lots of business, lots of customers, so we've gotta get prepared," she said.

Her son Jesus Fuentes is the service manager of the restaurant.

He says a lot of training and preparation goes into getting ready for Rocklahoma weekend.

"Since we've been doing it for so long, we expect it to be a busy weekend," said Jesus.

However, the staff did notice there weren't as many people this year coming to grab a bite to eat.

"Don't get me wrong, we did get a big crowd, we're not gonna complain about that," said Hortencia.

"We noticed the weather was really nice this year, so that could've been different."

Jesus said he thinks concert-goers are finding places to stay that are closer to the concert.

"I think a lot of people are just staying more out there," he said.

"There are still a lot of people going to Rocklahoma."

