Rock Volunteer Fire Department hosts annual fundraiser

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla — The Rock Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual fundraiser to raise funds to operate its stations.

The department is located north of Sand Springs.

Chief Charley Pearson said things are getting harder for everyone.

“We’re just like anybody else- things are more expensive today than they were a year ago, so it takes us more money to operate this fire department.”

Chief Pearson said fundraisers like these are crucial for resources needed to help the community.

"We operate off of dues and fundraisers," said Pearson.

"That’s what helps us operate our fire department so we can go help respond to emergencies and help people.”

The fire department has several activities for people to take part in while earning a bit of money for the department, including a car show, a garage sale and a smoked meat dinner.

“Three meats, beans, potato salad, beans and dessert, and a drink for $15. I promise you, you will not leave here empty," said Pearson. "And if you want more, you go back and get more.”

Beau Wilson grew up with the Rock Fire Department and is grateful to them for all of the help they've given him.

Now, he's returning the favor.

"We're all here to support the fire department, which supports the community," he said.

Wilson made a big purchase at the garage sale, with all the funds going back to the department.

"I walked up and saw a gentleman that I know, an older gentleman sitting in it, and it looked like he was nice and relaxed," he said. "I needed another chair for my house, so I decided I'd take that one home today."

Most importantly, Wilson said it's all about creating community.

He brought his son Micah so that he could also see the importance of making these lasting connections.

"I feel pretty good about being here today," said Micah.

"I'm able to see the people I grew up with."

Chief Pearson hopes that people will support the department so that they can, in turn, help other people in need.

“We ask you to please help us so we can help other people.”

