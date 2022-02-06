Robbery suspect dead after officer involved shooting

TULSA, Okla — A citizen was on his way to a check cashing business near East Pine and North Lewis Avenue after getting off work.

He noticed a man riding a bicycle in the area before he went in to cash his check.

The suspect, dressed in all black with a black ski mask, pulled a gun on the man who just cashed his check and demanded the money.

The victim said the suspect took the money, fled across the street, got onto a bicycle, and went eastbound on pine.

A second victim told TPD that the suspect tried to rob them, but they had no money so the suspect fled.

The TPD helicopter found the suspect on the bicycle in a neighborhood.

With guidance from the helicopter, police followed the man on foot for a few blocks before he stopped.

The suspect failed to comply with the commands given by TPD, he then pulled a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband.

This forced the responding officers to take defensive action.

Tulsa Police discharged their pistols causing the suspect to drop his weapon.

Officers secured the weapon and began performing first aid on the suspect until EMSA medics arrived.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, the suspect's name is not being released by officials.

The three officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave as is the department's policy.

