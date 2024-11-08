Road buckles after Broken Arrow water line break

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow crews are evaluating damage to a busy stretch of road that buckled under a water line break.

Aspen avenue between Washington and New Orleans is a construction zone right now as crew work as quickly as they can to fix a broken water line and repair the busy stretch of road.

The rain isn’t stopping the work, but Utilities Director Timothy Robins says it can present some challenges.

“We want to make sure we are doing everything right getting the backfill in properly and having dry materials,” said Timothy Robins. “We have to drop in a lot of pumps to keep that water rolling out. We have to keep our crews safe in those excavations, so it definitely presents a challenge slows us up a little bit, but they are rocking and rolling over there.”

The break happened around 7:45 pm on Nov. 7, shutting down the road between Gary and Delmar.

Crews did put road closed and detour signs near Aspen and New Orleans and Aspen and Washington. They are hoping people won’t go through the neighborhoods to get around.

The city says only a few homes are without water, but they’re still trying to nail down a timeline of when Aspen will open back up.

Robins says after drought causing dry soil then heavy rain, they anticipate and prepare for situations like this.

“We do see main cracks when the soils expand and contract so it’s very common to get these kinds of breaks in this kind of weather pattern,” said Robins.

