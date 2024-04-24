Revitalize T-Town provides free home repairs

TULSA, Okla. — $15,000 — that's how much Revitalize T-Townhelps low-income homeowners save every day.

Mrs. M got a new roof and stairs.

"I was very excited to find out about it. I needed the work but was not able to finance it, so when I heard about it, I applied for it, and I was just blessed to be accepted,” said Mrs. M.

Mrs. M has lived in her home with her family for 25 years. She told 2 News that the repairs saved more than just the staircase.

"My family is all I have got. They take care of me, but to have things done to the home that I plan to live in until the time comes, and to live comfortably means a lot,” Mrs. M said.

Revitalize T-Town also helps hundreds of people a year with free basic electrical, energy efficiency, and even toilet installation.

Sadie Coltrane, with Revitalize T-Town, said they’re just happy they can help.

"A lot of joy and a lot of pride in the work we do we get to help homeowners stay in their homes and age safely in their homes as opposed to having to go somewhere else," Mrs. M said.

To find out if a home can be repaired free of charge, click here. The application and approval process takes about one month before any work is done on a house.

Mrs. M is thankful she didn't have to go anywhere else and leave all her memories behind.

"Friends of my grandchildren all just piled in at different times, always a blessing on the holidays and birthdays. It's just a lot of memories," said Mrs. M.

If anyone would like to donate for homeowners to receive free repairs, click here.

