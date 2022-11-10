Restore Hope partners with local agencies to provide housing stability to Oklahomans

TULSA, Okla. — 54 million dollars that's how much Restore Hope Ministries is spending in Tulsa to help families in crisis. $750,000 of those dollars are being funneled into organizations across Green Country to help people on the brink of homelessness find a place to live.

Sheila Rivas is a domestic violence survivor. When she needed a safe place to go, she didn't know where to turn.

“I practically felt alone…helpless, but when I came here they truly helped me," Sheila Rivas, who received help from the said."I needed to leave the home where I was living with my aggressor, but I didn’t have the means to pay for a hotel or a house."

Until someone told her about Catholic Charities that's where she met her case worker, Veronica Robles.

“We have people coming in asking for rent, for deposits because they’re facing homelessness, or they can’t pay their bills because of medical debt, or because they lost their job," Robles said.

Catholic Charities is able to help people like Rivas thanks to $750,000 from Restore Hope Ministries. The money is funding programs through catholic charities, Tulsa Day Center, Tulsa Dream Center and Tulsa Housing Solutions.

Jeff Jaynes, with Restore Hope said that money says that money comes as a housing crisis grows in Tulsa. According to recent statistics by John 3:16, Tulsa's population is up 40 percent.

“We knew that we needed to work together and that that would be better for everybody and better for Tulsa and so our housing stability grants will help hopefully better stability for Tulsa well into the future," Jaynes said.

The $750,000 grant is part of a much larger effort.

Restore Hope's Executive Director said the 54 million dollars they received from the state, the county, and the city has helped them provide housing assistance to more than 12,700 families.

“I felt a sense of relief and peace knowing that I could count on a support who can guide me and that they provided me the financial support at a time when I didn’t have a financial resource of any kind," Rivas said.

