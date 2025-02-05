BIXBY, Okla. — Multiple home and car break-ins have been reported throughout the Bixby area recently, causing concern for residents.

2 News Oklahoma Douglas Braff went to one neighborhood where several have happened and asked police what these homeowners should do.

In a resident’s Ring video Sunday night, a person in a ski mask can be seen inside someone’s living room getting away with a purse as a dog chases them.

This was just one of four reported break-ins that night confined to one area of Bixby. When asked if neighbors are scared right now, Holly Columbus replied, “Yes, very scared.”

“We've got people adding additional security, more lighting, floodlights,” the Wood Creek HOA board’s president added. “We're just all kind of on edge right now.”

Residents 'very scared' after multiple home invasions in one night

She told 2 News the Wood Creek neighborhood has seen more than five cars stolen the past two years, over 50 cars broken into, and several home invasions.

“It's been a weekly occurrence of car theft, of actual cars being stolen, the whole car, and then also … the window [being] smashed in, broken into, things being stolen out of the vehicle,” said Columbus. “And then now, … it's escalated to home invasion.”

One robber even entered a child’s room, as one parent wrote on Facebook. A man dressed in all black and a ski mask was reportedly at the foot of the child’s bed when she woke up, made eye contact with her, before escaping downstairs.

“We're working with the Bixby police to get this guy caught and just hopefully putting an end to all of this, that we can all just feel safe again, putting our kids in bed and locking our doors at night,” said Columbus.

2 News reached out to Bixby police for tips. They said people need to lock all car and house doors, keep keys and garage door openers on their person, and consider home security options.

Bixby police have assigned a detective to the case. Those with any leads are asked to email francis@bixbyok.gov.

