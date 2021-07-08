Residents frustrated after gas shut off at Muskogee apartment complex

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Residents at a Muskogee apartment complex are upset after having no gas for more than three weeks.

“I went to turn on the water and it was just very cold," said Adrian Jones.

It’s been more than three weeks since Jones has had hot water in his apartment. He lives at the Village East Apartments in Muskogee, where the gas has been shut off since June 13 after tenants smelled gas. As management works to fix the problem, residents are left with cold water.

“I don’t understand why, how we don’t have hot water at all," Jones said. "There should be no reason they’re going, all these people here, no hot water.”

Jones boils his water in order to do the dishes. The complex is giving them alternative locations to shower and gave out portable shower bags.

“There’s older people here," Jones said. "That thing’s heavy. I can lift it up, but I’m pretty sure all these older people, they’re not doing the same thing we’re doing.”

2 News Problem Solvers reached out to the complex’s owner, Atlas Property Management. It sent us a statement saying:

ONG was called out June 13th due to tenants smelling gas. Because of the potential danger, ONG decided to shut off the entire property to ensure there were no gas leaks present vs. shutting off the one building affected. As a company we strive to provide a quality and safe home for all of our tenants and we have been actively working on this since the issue presented itself. We have had a plumber making all necessary repairs on our end and have had to loop in ONG due to issues with the main lines that connect to the meter and run underground. ONG has presented us with several options to get this remedied all with a similar timeline of 2-4 weeks. We are doing everything we possibly can to get this completed as quickly as possible for our tenants. With ONG needing to inspect and sign off we cannot give an exact timeline as we are bound to their timeline for this portion of the project.



Because of the inconvenience this has caused our tenants, we have purchased necessary toiletries for all Village East residents. We have also opened up alternative options for the tenants to access hot showers which include one of our nearby office locations and the Shower House of Muskogee. Lastly, we have purchased portable water heat bags for any tenants that wish to use them.



This was an unforeseen repair and we sincerely apologize to our residents. Management is available and ready to address any specific concerns from our tenants. Atlas Property Management

However, Jones is tired of waiting.

“I just hope they get it fixed, honestly, because I know like, sooner or later, bugs are going to come," Jones said. "I know not everyone’s not hot boiling their water just to clean their dishes and stuff like we are.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --