"Reservation Dogs" wins two Film Independent Spirit Awards

TULSA, Okla. — Winning it big. Reservation Dogs won two awards at this year's Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The FX on Hulu comedy series is about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma. The show was co-created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, a Seminole and Muscogee filmmaker from Holdenville, Okla.

The first season has been met with critical acclaim and currently holds a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Waititi presented the best ensemble cast award to his co-creator Harjo and the cast. He said that they were "so deserving" of the win.

Members of the cast took the time to give their thanks to the show, including the co-creators.

"I’m more proud about what’s going to come out after this because of what we proved, that they gave us the opportunities and we stepped up and we did it," Harjo said in a portion of his speech.

Reservation Dogs also won the best new scripted series award later in the evening.

Currently, the show is filming for its upcoming second season and is expected to premiere sometime in 2022.

