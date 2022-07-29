Rescued beagles wait for new Oklahoma homes

TULSA, Okla. — 4,000 beagles were rescued from a research facility in Virginia earlier this month and are now in the process of finding new homes.

The Humane Society of Tulsa helped bring in more than 200 of those beagles to Tulsa on Thursday.

Many of these dogs were bred for pharmaceutical research and testing before being rescued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Now, rescue groups from all over the country, including the Humane Society of Tulsa, are working to re-home the dogs.

2 News asked how they are able to take in so many dogs while other shelters in the area are bursting at the seams.

"Yes, we are going to have beagles for adoption, but we are also just kind of a transport partner and a big logistic plan to get these transported all across the country of that Cumberland facility within 60 days," says Rachel Ward, the manager for the Adoption Center.

Each beagle will undergo a full round of testing, vaccinations and medical care before getting adopted.

If you're interested in taking care of and adopting any of the beagles, you can fill out an adoption application on the Humane Society of Tulsa's website.

