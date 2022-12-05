Renovated north Tulsa community center to open soon

TULSA, Okla. — Renovations at a north Tulsa community center are almost finished. The Reed Community Foundation partnered with the city of Tulsa in 2019, to upgrade the old Ben Hill Community Center which was on the brink of being torn down.

Founder, Keith Reed and neighbors are excited about the project. “That recreation center has been shut down for years so it’s kind of a drought for things for kids to do around, so that’s big,” said Delicia Elliott.

Previously the Ben Hill Community Center, Keith Reed partnered with the city of Tulsa to renovate the structure and provide programming for kids after school.

New plan for Ben Hill Community Center to help north Tulsa

New plan for Ben Hill Community Center to help north Tulsa

Delicia Elliott lives up the road from the Reed Community Foundation’s new building.

“It means so much,” said Elliott. “The kids need it in the neighborhood for extracurricular activities and just to keep them out of trouble.”

When Elliott was younger, she spent some time at the Ben Hill Community Center, so did Kiki Velasquez, Reed’s daughter.

“It was a safe place for us,” said Kiki Velasquez. “It was just something to do. We always knew we could come here. It was open.”

For the last several years, the Reed Community Foundation has been fixing up the building.

“A lot of work needed to be done,” said Keith Reed. “It was in really bad shape but it had a good foundation.”

They’re putting the finishing touches on the space that’ll include the basketball court, tennis court, food panty and STEM lab.

For community members, like Delicia Elliot, they’re excited to see Reed’s vision come to reality.

“He is really impactful to our lives especially he kids,” said Elliot.

Reed says they plan to have a grand opening in February of 2023.

