Remembering the history of brothers, namesakes of Lantow Field

CLAREMORE, Okla. — During the week, Claremore is a bustling place, but on Friday nights in the fall, the hustle and bustle is all about football.

Lantow Field where the Zebras play, was named in 1945 for two brothers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Former Claremore football coach John Smith remembers the day they decided to name the field after Robert and Norman Lantow.

“I was in the 8th grade and I was at the meeting where they renamed the football field after Norman and Rober," Smith said. "That was who got killed."

The brothers were Claremore boys, Zebra football players, but then the draft came for World War II. The Lantow brothers answered the call, serving as paratroopers in the 101st Airborne Division during the Invasion of Normandy. Robert was killed shortly after D-Day and Norman were killed in 1945 during Operation Market Garden in Holland. That same year, Claremont Field was renamed Lantow Field to honor the two brothers.

“It was a metal sign and it was out there in the front, pretty nice little sign. And they painted it and it had red letters on it, Lantow field,” said Smith.

That metal sign has since changed several times, along with the field and the school around it. Including a memorial site at the stadium just overlooking the east end of the field. But nearly 80 years later, the name remains the same. And it’s something Dana Richardson said she grew up appreciating.

“I was proud, I mean, I was proud of my family,” Richardson said.

Richard and Norman Lantow were Richardson’s uncles. Her dad William, is the youngest Lantow brother. She said it’s always been Lantow Field to her and always will be.

“I think it’s kind of an honor. It is an honor,” said Richardson.

An honor, they said, that will stick with them forever, at Lantow Field.

