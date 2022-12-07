Remembering Pearl Harbor: The history of USS Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — It is a day that has lived in infamy. Today marks 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, killing and injuring thousands of servicemen and ultimately leading the United States to enter World War II.

While many battleships were affected, the USS Oklahoma received some of the biggest brunts of the attack that day.

Oklahoma was first commissioned in 1916 and served in World War I, protecting convoys on their way across the Atlantic Ocean.

Oklahoma Historical Society USS Oklahoma salvage operations at Pearl Harbor on June 18, 1943.

After WWI, the ship was modernized to fit the times. According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, Oklahoma was one of the first ships in the U.S. to have its boilers, engines, and magazines enclosed within a reinforced armored belt.

Oklahoma would help American citizens during the Spanish Civil War before eventually relocating to Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, Hawaii.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese aircraft attacked the naval station, where Oklahoma capsized after being struck by multiple torpedoes.

Many servicemen were trapped inside or died due to the damages in Oklahoma. Ensign Francis C. Flaherty and Seaman First Class James Richard sacrificed their lives in order to save their fellow shipmates. According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, Oklahoma is believed to have lost at least 20 officers and nearly 400 servicemen that day.

Oklahoma Historical Society Rescuers and crew members stand on the upturned hull of the battleship USS Oklahoma hours after it capsized. Thirty-two crew members were rescued from inside the ship. Nearly 400 bodies were recovered when the ship was righted in 1943.

The U.S. would officially declare war against Japan a day after the attack. Many of Japan's allies, including Germany and Italy at the time, would then declare war on the U.S. in response. Thus, it launched the entire nation to enter World War II.

Congress would later award Flaherty and Richard two posthumous Medals of Honor for their bravery and sacrifice in helping others escape during the attack.

Due to extensive damage, Oklahoma could not return to duty. The ship would be stripped of its weapons and sold for scrap by 1946. Oklahoma would sink a year later while being towed to a breaker's yard in California.

In total, 2,403 service members and civilians died during the attack. Many years later, Congress designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor and remember the lives lost during the attack.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --