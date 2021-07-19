Remaining 2022 PGA Championship tickets go on sale Monday

TULSA, Okla. — The rest of the tickets for the 2022 PGA championship at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club went on sale Monday. Event organizers are also still seeking volunteers.

The championship rounds are already sold out. The only remaining tickets are for Monday through Thursday the week of the event. Tickets are being sold exclusively online.

This will be Southern Hills' eighth time hosting a major tournament and the fourth PGA Championship.

Bryan Karns, director for the championship tells 2 News Oklahoma he’s not surprised at the public’s response.

“It’s really just exciting for people that are looking to get back to live events. Last year was tough for all sports fans who didn’t have a chance to go out to see these events in person. So really, the stars kind of aligned for us,” Karns said.

The PGA still needs 300 volunteers but Karns tells 2 News Oklahoma positions are being filled fast. For tickets and volunteer opportunities, CLICK HERE.

