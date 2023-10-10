Relatives ask for answers after man killed in OHP traffic stop

TULSA, Okla. — Relatives of the truck driver who was shot and killed by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper in Creek County Sept. 20 are speaking out to 2 News about who the man was, and are asking authorities for answers.

"He wanted to start helping his family so badly that he decided that he wanted to start working. So he was always looking for things to do where he can make money to help his family, and of course to help himself," Lidia LaFollette told 2 News Tuesday.

LaFollette is referring to her nephew, 28-year-old Alejandro Faudoa who also went by Alex. He was described as an entrepreneur and lived in El Paso, Texas, often caring for his loved ones on both sides of the border, she said.

Lidia and her husband Will spoke to 2 News via Zoom from their home in Phoenix.

They said their nephew was a U.S. citizen, had no criminal record, and traveled sporadically as an independent trucker.

"He gets engaged within the past month, opens up a restaurant within like four days before this happened, he had everything going for him," Will said.

What happened Sept. 20 on the Turner Turnpike 45 miles from Tulsa was a regular traffic stop, according to OHP.

But after a K-9 was requested, an incident report says a "physical struggle" ensued and the trooper fired shots when Faudoa attempted to drive away.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"They tried to render aid, and then after that, our investigations division showed up and started processing the scene," Tpr. Brack Miller told 2 News Sept. 20.

When asked for an update Tuesday, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said the incident is still under investigation, and the still-unnamed trooper is still on paid administrative leave.

2 News has since submitted open records requests for more details, including video of the incident.

OHP confirmed at the scene that a fatal incident involving OHP and a truck driver is rare.

Faudoa's aunt and uncle said that makes them even more confused because they don't believe their nephew could have been a threat.

"Us knowing that there's no history of Alex doing anything wrong, yes, of course (it makes us confused). It's almost like, 'Wow, what in the hell is going on?' Because Alex was just a good citizen, you know?" Lidia LaFollette said.

"It just doesn't seem real."

The LaFollettes added the Oklahoma Medical Examiner office told them an autopsy was performed but results won't be available for 4-6 months.

They've since started a GoFundMe to help with funeral arrangements.

