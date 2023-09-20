OHP trooper shoots, kills semi driver after altercation on Turner Turnpike in Stroud

Watch Now
Posted at 11:11 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 12:12:06-04

STROUD, Okla. — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed a driver on the Turner Turnpike after an altercation, said a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety.

The trooper pulled over a semi-truck driver head eastbound on the turnpike near in Stroud.

DPS said an altercation ensued and ended in shots being fired. The semi driver was hit and killed at the scene.

The trooper was uninjured, DPS said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.

